Brass tap connector 1" thread
Tough and durable brass tap connector 1" for heavy-duty use. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.
High-quality brass tap connector 1" thread with rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
High-quality tap connection made of brass
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|40 x 43 x 43
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment