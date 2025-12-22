Spiral Hose Set

10 m spiral hose, multi-functional spray gun, hose connector with kink protection, hose connector with kink protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 connection, connection for in-house fittings, wall bracket.

The spiral hose set contains everything you might need for regular watering jobs in small gardens, on terraces and balconies, or on a campsite. The days of wasting time and effort lugging watering cans around or trailing hoses about are long gone. The Kärcher spiral hose set is a handy solution that is ready to use at any time, for any kind of watering job that needs doing. Equipment details: 10 m phthalate-free, UV-resistant spiral hose, multi-functional spray gun, 1 x spiral hose connector with kink protection, 1 x spiral hose connector with kink protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adaptor, tap adaptor for in-house fittings, and a wall bracket. Thanks to the multi-functional spray gun supplied, even coarse dirt can be effortlessly removed from garden tools and other similar items. The spiral hose springs back into its compact shape after every use and can be stowed away on the wall bracket without taking up much space. The supplied tap adaptor for in-house fittings even makes it possible to connect the spiral hose to a kitchen tap.

Features and benefits
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection
1 x Hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop
Tap adaptor G3/4
No inconvenient un-/rewinding of the hose, no carrying of heavy watering cans
Brass tap adapter for inhouse fittings
  • To attach the Spiral hose to inhouse fittings
Multifunctional spray gun with 4 spray patterns
After usage the hose always regains its compact form
  • Orderly storage for a tidy garden
UV-resistant, kink-resistant spiral hose (10 m)
  • Not hazardous to health
Wall mount
  • Easy mounting to the wall
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 570 x 100 x 100

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Spiral Hose Set
Spiral Hose Set
Spiral Hose Set
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited