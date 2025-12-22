Water your garden according to moisture levels and exactly when needed: with the Premium Irrigation Set with SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic (includes 1 sensor), G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece, 2 couplings, 1 filter, Kärcher Rain System® hoses (1x 15 m, 1x 10m), 10 m soaker hose, 4 T-pieces with regulation, 4 I-pieces, 15 drip collars, 10 spray collars (2x 360°, 4x 180° und 4x 90°), 10 sealing cuffs for sealing holes, 5 end pieces and 10 ground spikes for fixing the hoses – it can all be assembled without tools! There are 5 different levels to choose from when adjusting the moisture level. The sensor measures the soil moisture level and transmits it by radio to the SensoTimer. If the moisture level falls below the selected value, watering starts automatically at the next set time. The adjustable soaker hose drips constantly along its entire length. The system runs with up to 4 bar pressure and can be individually adjusted to any type of garden.