Premium Irrigation Set
Premium Irrigation Set with SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic, filter, spray and drip collars, connection parts and hoses. Ideal for efficient garden watering controlled by moisture levels.
Water your garden according to moisture levels and exactly when needed: with the Premium Irrigation Set with SensoTimer ST6 eco!ogic (includes 1 sensor), G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece, 2 couplings, 1 filter, Kärcher Rain System® hoses (1x 15 m, 1x 10m), 10 m soaker hose, 4 T-pieces with regulation, 4 I-pieces, 15 drip collars, 10 spray collars (2x 360°, 4x 180° und 4x 90°), 10 sealing cuffs for sealing holes, 5 end pieces and 10 ground spikes for fixing the hoses – it can all be assembled without tools! There are 5 different levels to choose from when adjusting the moisture level. The sensor measures the soil moisture level and transmits it by radio to the SensoTimer. If the moisture level falls below the selected value, watering starts automatically at the next set time. The adjustable soaker hose drips constantly along its entire length. The system runs with up to 4 bar pressure and can be individually adjusted to any type of garden.
Features and benefits
Complete kit
- Complete Kärcher Rain System® starter kit.
- Ready to use: All system-relevant components are included in the kit.
Moisture controlled watering
- Efficient, water-saving and need-based watering of plants.
Individual setting of watering frequency
- Need-based watering.
Drip collar with water volume regulation
- Targeted and need-based watering of plants.
Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Flexible and precise mounting.
Drip collar with integrated needle
- Installation without the use of tools.
Resealable drip nozzle
- Collars can be flexibly attached and removed as required
Manageable number of components
- No complicated planning required.
Integrated Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Extremely flexible for laying.
T-piece with water volume regulation
- Optimal water volume regulation for the drip hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 291 x 112
Scope of supply
- Includes filter
- T-connectors with water flow regulation: 4 Piece(s)
- I-connectors: 4 Piece(s)
- Hose stops, large: 5 Piece(s)
- Drip nozzles: 15 Piece(s)
- Sealing collars: 10 Piece(s)
- Hose spikes: 10 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 360°: 2 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 180°: 4 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 90°: 4 Piece(s)
- Trickle hose: 10 m
- Kärcher Rain System® hose: 1/2″, 1 x 15 m, 1 x 10 m
- Connector: 2 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G1, G3/4: 1 Piece(s)
- SensoTimer ST 6 eco!ogic
- Moisture sensor: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Water volume can be regulated
- Batteries required
- Number of batteries: 2 x 9 V Block
- Programmable water outlet: 1 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Hedges
- Planting in rows