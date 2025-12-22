Premium spray lance

Robust, long-lasting premium spray lance in top equipment. For watering small and medium-sized areas. Diverse areas of use - from ground-level watering to working above head height.

This ergonomic Kärcher Premium spray lance combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. Premium metal spray lance ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. Telescopic spray lance also ideal for hanging baskets. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Premium spray lance from Kärcher ideal for effortless watering of large gardens and areas. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Rotatable spray head (180°), telescopic lance (70-105 cm), convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), convenient hanging hook, 6 spray patterns.

Features and benefits
Premium spray lance: 6 spray patterns
6 spray patterns
Premium spray lance: Telescopic lance (70-105 cm)
Telescopic lance (70-105 cm)
Premium spray lance: One-hand flow control and ON/OFF function
One-hand flow control and ON/OFF function
Movable spray nozzle (180°)
Convenient storage on open hook
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 780 x 150 x 66

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: cone jet
  • Spraying pattern: spray mist
  • Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
  • Spraying pattern: vertical flat jet
Premium spray lance
Premium spray lance
Premium spray lance
Premium spray lance
Premium spray lance
Premium spray lance
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
Accessories
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited