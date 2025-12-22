Air Blower AB 45 Classic KAP

The AB 45 is a durable, compact and powerful air blower for an accelerated drying process after basic cleaning.

The AB 45 is a durable, compact and powerful air blower for an accelerated drying process after basic cleaning. The long waiting period after wet cleaning causes annoyance to many customers. With the air blower AB 45 the drying time can be reduced up to 50%. As the blower is very silent, it can be used during business hours with customer traffic. These qualities and the high lifetime make the AB 45 an economic business partner.

Features and benefits
Shorter drying time
  • Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blower
  • Daytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storage
  • The cable is integrated directly on the machine, meaning it is always secure during transit.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to transport.
  • The machine can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
  • A wealth of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Speeds 3
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1000 / 1150 / 1350
Rated input power (W) 700
Cable length (m) 6.1
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 11.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 476 x 404 x 475

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Sturdy plastic casing
  • Handle: height adjustable
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated power cable organiser
Application areas
  • Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
  • Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
  • Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited