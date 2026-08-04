Disinfection
Correct disinfection prevents infections and protects employees, visitors and patients. In order to meet this high standard of hygiene, our product range – consisting of disinfectants and disinfectant wipes – offers high quality, effective and safe products for your routine disinfection needs.
Disinfectants
Cleaning and disinfecting are particularly important for ensuring high hygiene standards. Regularly disinfecting surfaces prevents germs from being transmitted to employees and patients. Our products have a very efficient disinfectant effect, excellent cleaning performance and good compatibility with materials.