Professional

Kärcher High pressure

High pressure

Fast, efficient, thorough and resource-saving: high-pressure cleaning, in combination with perfectly coordinated cleaning agents, is also impressive in the case of very demanding cleaning tasks.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Floor

Floor

Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.

GO TO OVERVIEW
Kärcher Carpet

Carpet

The CarpetPro line with innovative iCapsol technology is ideal for the gentle and effective cleaning of textile surfaces, reduces drying times and prevents recontamination.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Parts

Parts

Highly effective parts cleaner, specially developed for extreme demands in industry for cleaning power, surface protection and elimination of residues before coating or final assembly.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Disinfection

Disinfection

GO TO OVERVIEW
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited