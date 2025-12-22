Floor

Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.

Kärcher Everyday cleaner

Everyday cleaner

Can be used anywhere; for the maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant hard and resilient floors; extremely economical; streak-free cleaning; very low foaming; reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination; dries quickly

Kärcher Intermediate cleaning and care / Spray Cleaner

Intermediate cleaning and care / Spray Cleaner

Cleaning and care in one; removes heel marks and footprints; creates a high-coverage care film; anti-slip; dirt-repellent; abrasion-proof

Kärcher Basic cleaning agents

Basic cleaning agents

Powerful deep cleaning; heavy contamination; removes even stubborn residue; highly efficient; easy removal of wax, etc.; low foaming; environmentally friendly; fresh scent

Kärcher Care agents

Care agents

Agent for the care and protection of hard and resilient floor coverings; Excellent coverage, adhesion, slip-resistance and abrasion-resistance; increased resistance; anti-slip, dirt-repellent, abrasion-proof; the floor is harder and more wear-resistant

