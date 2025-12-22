PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31, 20l

Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.

Our PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 really lives up to its name and dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination seemingly without any effort. The highly concentrated, cost-saving high-pressure cleaning agent can be used in all temperature ranges – including the steam stage at 150 °C – and offers powerful cleaning action. As an ideal deep cleaner suitable for engine washing and parts cleaning in workshops or in agricultural holdings, it also impresses in other areas, for example in facade cleaning when removing dirt caused by emissions, bird droppings or insect residue, and can also be used for tank interior cleaning in the food industry. The PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 is silicone-free, rapidly separates oil and water in the oil separator and leaves behind a pleasantly fresh scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 13
Weight (kg) 22.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 24.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Stable cleaning
  • Barrel cleaning
  • Car/engine wash
  • Parts cleaning
  • Surface degreasing
  • Food tankers
  • Façade cleaning
