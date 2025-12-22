Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic KAP
The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.
Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board and medium-hard disc brush are also included in delivery.
Features and benefits
Powerful motor
- Extremely robust and durable design.
- Powerful for numerous applications.
- Low operation and service costs.
Robust planet carrier
- Made from hard-wearing metal gear wheels. Reduced wear and tear and maintenance costs compared with belt gear.
- Higher torque than a conventional belt gear.
- Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Easy operation
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
- For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
- Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|90
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 / 43
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|49.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|590 x 430 x 1180
Scope of supply
- Pad drive board
- Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Tank optional: 10 l
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
