Scrubber dryers BD 75/120 R Classic Bp
Easy-to-manoeuvre, flexible ride-on scrubber dryer BD 75/120 R Classic Bp. With 75 centimetre working width, 2 disc brushes and 120 litre tank capacity. Also included: The innovative KIK key system.
Powerful and very user-friendly: Our battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer BD 75/120 R Classic Bp with disc brush engineering and 75 centimetre working width for cleaning tasks in, e.g., supermarkets, shopping centres, hospitals or also production areas and warehouses. Colour-coded operating elements make possible extremely simple handling. This is supported by the innovative KIK key system, which essentially rules out any operating errors. And the speed-dependent water dosing ensures low consumption which can be adapted at any time. The user also benefits from the daytime driving lights for increasing passive safety.
Features and benefits
Large battery compartment for 300 Ah battery
- Enables uninterrupted work for longer time.
- High cleaning performance per battery charge.
- Maximum productivity.
Speed-responsive water dosing
- Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys.
- The water-saving function increases the area performance.
- Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Ergonomic design, designed for the Asian market
- Seat can be adapted to the user.
- Maximum flexibility.
- High working comfort.
Anti-skid wheels
- Prevents slipping on wet floors.
- Increases safety for the user.
- High reliability.
1030 mm curve squeegee as standard
- Excellent vacuuming result.
- Quick drying on different floor types.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Innovative KIK system
- Colour-coded keys for different access rights to protect against operating errors.
- Cleaning modes and other functions can be preset for each user.
- Optimal adjustment to the individual tasks of the respective user.
With LED daytime running light
- Increases visibility during the day.
- Also improve vision in the dark.
- Maximum safety for user and in surrounding area.
Stable anti-collision beam
- Increases safety during turning manoeuvres.
- Effectively prevents damage to the tank.
- Effectively prevents damage to the traction motor.
Economical and efficient eco!efficiency mode
- Lowers water requirement during cleaning.
- Lowers battery consumption and increases the runtime.
- Reduces the operating noise for applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Brush motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
|120 / 120
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (cm)
|175
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|min. 59 - max. 63
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|236
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1660 x 1035 x 1480
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Tank-in-tank design
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Natural rubber
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses