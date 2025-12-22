The HD 9/20-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner is the most high-performance model in the HD Classic range. The machine operates with three-phase current, features an impressive 900 l/h water flow, and is synonymous with high durability. All components are designed for continuous use. The intuitive operation, compact dimensions and low weight guarantee comfortable handling. The high-pressure cleaner offers ample on-board storage for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. The HD 9/20-4 Classic is also impressive in terms of efficiency: reduced cleaning times ensure a plus for profit. Service-friendliness is an additional bonus. The machine features easy access to all relevant machines parts.