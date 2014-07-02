Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners

Burns for the job. Cleaning on construction sites or in agriculture is hard work. Our Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners are designed to do just that. They either come with first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling or with a focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design – depending on requirements. In any case, they always offer high quality and maximum performance – with max. 210 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1000 l/h. These are the new Middle Class machines.

0 Products
Kärcher Burns for the job.
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday: 9am to 8pm 

Closed on weekends and public holidays

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2025 Karcher Singapore Private Limited