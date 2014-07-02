Ultra-high-pressure cleaners

Ultra-high pressure cleaning systems Even more power for demanding tasks. Ultra high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. When the cleaning performance of conventional high-pressure cleaners is no longer enough, our ultra high-pressure cleaners come into their own. Thanks to the ultra high pressure (UHP), even the most stubborn dirt and coatings can be reliably removed. Ideal for the toughest applications in industry and construction.

Kärcher UHP Compact class

UHP Compact class

The machines in the UHP Compact class are the entry level into the UHP classes. High power and a compact design offer maximum flexibility for a variety of application areas.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Cold water cage machines

Cold water cage machines

The robust cage design protects the entire machine and makes it possible to load it safely by crane. The cart principle for simple transport and numerous other details make these machines the first choice for professional use. Regardless of whether the petrol-driven or electric version.

GO TO PRODUCTS
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday: 9am to 8pm 

Closed on weekends and public holidays

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2025 Karcher Singapore Private Limited