INDUSTRIAL CLEANING TESTIMONIALS

Experience in wide-ranging industries

Kärcher supports countless industrial customers across the most diverse range of sectors, with an annual turnover of more than EUR 300 million in this area. Bettina Biebl, Vice President Global Sales Management Professional, explains, "We often hear people ask 'Oh, does Kärcher do that too?' This is an incentive for us to increase awareness of our portfolio of consultation services and individual solutions for industrial cleaning." Looking at a few sample projects, it is clear that investing in cleaning technology soon pays off.

Value preservation up, production stoppages down



A textile company in Asia was faced with the problem that the cutting tool it was using had to be replaced every four months. The cost: EUR 100,000. By installing a vacuum system that removes the fine textile fibres from the blade, the useful life could be extended by one month. "We have had similar success with vacuum systems in the food industry," explains Biebl. "Ice cream tubs that are not filled by the production system, for example, often grind production to a halt." The reason: the jammed tubs have to be removed. A vacuum system, on the other hand, removes them automatically, allowing production to run smoothly.