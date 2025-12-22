battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs Pack

Optimal for building cleaning: lightweight, powerful battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs. Comes as standard with acces. kit comprising upholstery, floor and crevice nozzles.

With our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs, building service contractors are at all times optimally equipped to carry out minor vacuuming tasks. Furniture, upholstery or small floor areas in tight spaces, for example, are typical areas of use for the practical, lightweight, and, thanks to the Kärcher Battery Power battery, cordless and at the same time very powerful and durable handheld vacuum cleaner. Thanks to the supplied accessory kit with upholstery, floor and crevice nozzles, suction brush and suction tubes, you are much more agile and the work is completed much faster than with a large machine with cable. In addition, the versatile battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner is suitable for many other uses, for example vehicle cleaning or the removal of dirt during installation work. For these areas of use, separate accessory kits specifically tailored to the respective work are also available. The scope of delivery also includes the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery and a quick charger.

Features and benefits
With large filter area and efficient turbine
Strong cleaning performance on all surfaces.
Compact, lightweight and flexible to use
Permits working in all directions (360° application).
With our efficient eco!efficiency mode
Saves energy and extends the runtime of the battery. Reduces operating noise.
With convenient Real Time Technology
  • For displaying the remaining running time in real time on the Kärcher Battery Power battery itself.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Container capacity (l) 0.9
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Air flow (l/s) 33
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 47 / 4.7
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 100 (2.5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 42 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 25 (3.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 29 (2.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (2.5 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 44 / 83
Charging current (A) 2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 313 x 115 x 315

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Floor nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Prefilter
  • Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)

Equipment

  • eco!efficiency mode
Application areas
  • Perfect for cleaning upholstery or small spaces in building cleaning
  • Vehicle cleaning
