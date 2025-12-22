Versatile and easy to transport thanks to the low weight of 3.8 kg, our dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic is the perfect choice for professional users who frequently change the operation site. With a generous container volume of 11 litres, the compact machine in the entry-level class generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa from 850 W power, thus guaranteeing excellent vacuuming results in a short time. The vacuum cleaner works so quietly at only 61 dB(A), meaning that not only the user is protected, but also work can be done at any time of the day in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels. An ergonomic bend guarantees long and fatigue-free applications, even vacuuming on stairs is effortless thanks to the integrated carrying handle. The robust design of the T 11/1 Classic ensures not only a long life, its all-round bumper reliably prevents the machine tilting. Accessories such as suction tube and floor nozzle can be comfortably stored at the vacuum cleaner, a fleece filter bag is also supplied. On request, a high-performance HEPA 14 filter is also available.