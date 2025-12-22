Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic

Low weight, high suction power, very robust: Our dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic combines decisive criteria of professional users in an attractively priced, compact vacuum cleaner.

Versatile and easy to transport thanks to the low weight of 3.8 kg, our dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic is the perfect choice for professional users who frequently change the operation site. With a generous container volume of 11 litres, the compact machine in the entry-level class generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa from 850 W power, thus guaranteeing excellent vacuuming results in a short time. The vacuum cleaner works so quietly at only 61 dB(A), meaning that not only the user is protected, but also work can be done at any time of the day in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels. An ergonomic bend guarantees long and fatigue-free applications, even vacuuming on stairs is effortless thanks to the integrated carrying handle. The robust design of the T 11/1 Classic ensures not only a long life, its all-round bumper reliably prevents the machine tilting. Accessories such as suction tube and floor nozzle can be comfortably stored at the vacuum cleaner, a fleece filter bag is also supplied. On request, a high-performance HEPA 14 filter is also available.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic: Low weight
Low weight
Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic: Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)
Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)
Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic: Cable hook
Cable hook
The power cable is always stored safely for transport. Practical cable storage.
Durable and robust machine design
  • Easy and comfortable to transport and store.
  • The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.
  • Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23.5
Air flow (l/s) 40
Nominal power (W) 850
Container capacity (l) 11
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 61
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 385 x 285 x 385

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 350 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Cable hook
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements
  • Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
  • For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
  • Carpet
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited