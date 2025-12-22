With a large working width of 300 mm, our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/1 is also ideal for cleaning larger areas – whether in the retail trade, showrooms, hotel sector and restaurants or many other applications. Also edges, rails and small alcoves are cleaned effortlessly, quickly and intensively using a removable suction tube with stretchable suction hose. Innovative equipment details, such as the patented centrifugal coupling, which automatically releases the roller if the brush is blocked with dirt, or the automatic brush release, which prevents deformation of the brush strips as well as damage to the carpet in idle position, are proof of the clever and safe machine concept. Two sturdy hinges between the brush head and suction part, as well as the sliding plate made from high-quality plastic, are representative of our high quality claim. The handling is also comfortable: If required, the brush can be easily replaced without the need for any tools. And even the power cable can be replaced during servicing without any prior knowledge thanks to the quick-change system.