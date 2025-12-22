Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2 Adv
With a quick-change system for the Glideflex power cable and integrated accessory holder: the easy-to-use, powerful CV 38/2 Adv carpet vacuum for high area performances.
Ergonomic, powerful and high-quality equipment: our CV 38/2 Adv carpet vacuum with flexible and hard-wearing Glideflex power cable, extra-large working width and excellent suction power impress wherever large carpeted areas need to be cleaned quickly and efficiently. Whether it is the retail sector, hospitality and catering industry, offices, public buildings or exhibition spaces – the low weight and the ergonomic handle with integrated ON/OFF switch ensure comfortable handling and fatigue-free work at all times. Accessories integrated directly on the device expand the fields of application with the quick and efficient cleaning of edges or narrow niches, whereas a visual brush adjustment aid allows precise adjustment of the brush to the height of the carpet pile. The patented removal system enables virtually dust-free replacement of the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags. Other time- and cost-saving equipment features such as the power cable quick-change system or the option to replace the brush without tools round off the clever device concept.
Features and benefits
Indicator lightVisual indication for adjusting the brush roller height. Roller brush adjustable to different carpet pile heights. Optimised brush roller height adjustment for optimum cleaning results.
Quick-change system for Glideflex power cableParticularly flexible, sturdy, long-lasting Glideflex power cable. Easy to change and does not require any prior knowledge. Saves time and reduces service costs.
Flexible and effective cleaning optionEasy and quick removal of the stretchable suction hose. Effortless removal of blockages if required.
Brush replacement without tools
- Rapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
- Saves time and reduces service costs.
Ergonomic handle with on/off switch
- For comfortable and user-friendly handling.
- The integration of the on/off switch is another advantage in terms of ergonomics.
- Enables comfortable and fatigue-free work.
On-board accessory storage
- Clip system for loss-proof storage of the suction nozzles.
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle always ready to hand.
HEPA filter (optional)
- HEPA 13 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
- Very high separation degree of 99.95%.
- Aerosols, viruses and germs are almost completely trapped.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Working width (cm)
|38
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|5.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|150
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 390 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Pluggable power cable: Flexible
- Height-adjustable handle
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
Accessories
