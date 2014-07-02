Tact class

Robust can also be practical

Innovation starts in the mind. Our new Tact wet and dry vacuum cleaners feature a central EASY Operation switch for convenient single-button operation of the various functions and operating modes.

Tool boxes and other implements can be placed securely on the flat container head with rubberised storage space and fixed with lashing eyes.

Perfectly equipped for construction sites

In order to cope with the sometimes harsh environments on construction sites, our NT Tact vacuum cleaners now have robust, reinforced containers with a bumper, handles and large, sturdy metal castors with brakes.

Make way for high performance

Our Tact vacuum cleaners come with suction hoses with 35 mm inner diameter (DN 35) as standard. This larger inner diameter increases the air flow and reduces the risk of blockages when vacuuming coarse dirt.

Flat, protected and always correct

All new Tact vacuum cleaners have a filter casing for flat pleated filters. The old filter can be removed dust-free. The filter is always inserted correctly and the filter medium and seal are protected. In addition, our Tact vacuum cleaners are all dust class L certified, which means that they have a dust separation efficiency of 99 % according to EN 60335-2-69. You will be amazed what a difference this will make on your construction site.