Tact class
NT vacuums with patented Tact system for uninterrupted use with consistently high suction power - even for large amounts of fine dust. The filter cleans itself with powerful blasts of air. Tact vacuums meet the highest user requirements on construction sites and in workshops.
Better through experience
Our range of wet and dry vacuum cleaners is based on decades of experience. And that of many professional users. We have developed our new NT Tact machines together with tradesmen, industrial operators, vehicle finishers and other occupational groups to ensure that you have an NT Tact for every purpose and application.
Simply a question of tact
Fine dust is dangerous to health. To ensure that you have the best protection against fine dust, we have made our Tact system even better. The result is a powerful Tact vacuum cleaner with highly efficient filter cleaning and a worldwide unique filter service life of 180 kg fine dust (mineral dust category A) until the filter needs to be cleaned manually. This results in even longer periods of uninterrupted operation with constant suction power and better protection against fine dust.
Filter service life when vacuuming fine dust with the NT 30/1 Tact Te L
Suction waste: Mineral dust Category A
Temperature: Room temperature
Accessories: Main filter and hoses included in delivery
Competitor machines: Comparable container size and equipment
Test results of the maximum quantity that can be vacuumed until the main filter needs to cleaned manually or replaced.
Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact Te L: 180 kg
Competitor A: 19 kg
Competitor B: 10 kg
Robust can also be practical
Innovation starts in the mind. Our new Tact wet and dry vacuum cleaners feature a central EASY Operation switch for convenient single-button operation of the various functions and operating modes.
Tool boxes and other implements can be placed securely on the flat container head with rubberised storage space and fixed with lashing eyes.
Perfectly equipped for construction sites
In order to cope with the sometimes harsh environments on construction sites, our NT Tact vacuum cleaners now have robust, reinforced containers with a bumper, handles and large, sturdy metal castors with brakes.
Make way for high performance
Our Tact vacuum cleaners come with suction hoses with 35 mm inner diameter (DN 35) as standard. This larger inner diameter increases the air flow and reduces the risk of blockages when vacuuming coarse dirt.
Flat, protected and always correct
All new Tact vacuum cleaners have a filter casing for flat pleated filters. The old filter can be removed dust-free. The filter is always inserted correctly and the filter medium and seal are protected. In addition, our Tact vacuum cleaners are all dust class L certified, which means that they have a dust separation efficiency of 99 % according to EN 60335-2-69. You will be amazed what a difference this will make on your construction site.