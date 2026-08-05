Bristle strap weed remover
Replacement bristle strap made from nylon for effortlessly removing weeds, suitable for the ergonomic WRE 18-55 and WRE 4 Battery weed removers from Kärcher.
It's not nice to see weeds sprouting on paths and on walls. But it's all the nicer if the unwanted growth can be removed quickly and effortlessly – with the WRE 4 Battery and WRE 18-55 weed removers from Kärcher. Thanks to a powerful motor, the high speed and especially the nylon bristle strap, which is gentle on surfaces and yet very effective. If a bristle strap becomes worn, it can be replaced in a few steps without any tools. And just like that work can continue: Quickly and thoroughly remove dry moss and weeds in a position that doesn't strain your back.
Features and benefits
Effective nylon bristles
Brush replacement without tools
- For easily changing the worn bristle rink.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|315 x 75 x 18
Application areas
- Moss
- Weeds