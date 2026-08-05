It's not nice to see weeds sprouting on paths and on walls. But it's all the nicer if the unwanted growth can be removed quickly and effortlessly – with the WRE 4 Battery and WRE 18-55 weed removers from Kärcher. Thanks to a powerful motor, the high speed and especially the nylon bristle strap, which is gentle on surfaces and yet very effective. If a bristle strap becomes worn, it can be replaced in a few steps without any tools. And just like that work can continue: Quickly and thoroughly remove dry moss and weeds in a position that doesn't strain your back.