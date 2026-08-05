Detail brush
The small and powerful fine-detail brush for mobile cleaning guarantees the targeted removal of dirt in hard-to-reach places. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.
The fine-detail brush combines the effect of a flat water stream and the mechanical cleaning power of the bristles for thorough cleaning of hard-to-reach and angled areas, for example on bicycles. The dirt is loosened and washed away directly. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The brush is fitted directly on the trigger gun. The brush head can be replaced if necessary. The fine-detail brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.
Features and benefits
Delicate yet effective fine-detail brushThorough removal of dirt deposits even in hard-to-reach areas.
Removable brush headEasy retrofitting for hygienic cleaning at any time.
Mountable on the trigger gunOne-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 35 x 48
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)