Extension hose FRV 30 Me and FRV 50 Me

5 m extension hose for FRV 30 Me. Includes connecting adapter.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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