Extension hose FRV 30 Me and FRV 50 Me
5 m extension hose for FRV 30 Me. Includes connecting adapter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
Compatible machines
- FRV 30 Me
- FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner
- FRV 50 ME
- FRV 50 Me surface cleaner
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M