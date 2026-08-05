FRV 50 Me surface cleaner

Surface cleaning with automatic suction of the dirty water for very large surfaces - this means the FRV 50 Me. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 10 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 2000 l/h / 85°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 16.9
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CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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