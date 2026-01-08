High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/18-4 S
Super class hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled, slow-running, 4-pole electric motor, robust 3-piston axial pump and 2 detergent tanks.
Equipped as standard with high-quality components, such as the water-cooled, slow-running, 4-pole electric motor, as well as a robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the HDS 12/18-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher scores with high reliability. In addition, the machine from the super class inspires users with effortless handling thanks to intuitive single-button operation, ergonomic accessory storage and the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre long spray lance and servo control. Two detergent tanks with precise dosing options, the economical eco!efficiency mode and the optimised burner engineering enable very economical cleaning applications. Proven safety technology with water filter, safety valve, SDS hose and well thought-out descaling options also effectively protects components and ensures high availability and longevity of the machine.
Features and benefits
High efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Maximum efficiencyHighly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machineOn-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord. Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1200
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|7.7
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (g/h)
|6.1
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|190
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|199.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 400 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Option for the 2 spray lance operation
- Pole reverse plug (3~)
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities