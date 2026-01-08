The HDS 8/20 D hot water high-pressure cleaner has a powerful diesel engine with electro start, a robust and durable crankshaft pump and, last but not least, very efficient burner technology. These provide excellent cleaning results even in more difficult conditions, such as areas where there is no power supply. Ideal for applications in the construction sector, with the municipal authorities or for building service contractors, the machine provides an hourly water volume of 800 litres and 200 bar of working pressure when removing stubborn dirt. An integrated 30-litre fuel tank allows the pressure cleaner to be used for long periods of time. Tried-and-tested safety technology, comprising a thermo and safety valve, water filter, exhaust temperature monitoring and Soft Damping System (SDS), reliably protects all important components, while a robust tubular steel frame protects the machine against external damage. Puncture-proof tyres, a steering roller/castor with a parking brake, ergonomic push handles and a user-friendly single-button selector switch are also included in the standard equipment. Accessories, such as a high-pressure hose and lance, can be effortlessly stored directly on the machine.