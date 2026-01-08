Fleece filter bags KFI 357
The extremely tear-resistant KFI 357 fleece filter bags easily cope with vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The extremely tear-resistant three-ply KFI 357 fleece filter bags deliver impressively high suction power and dust filtration. They are also designed for heavy-duty use, for example for vacuuming coarse and wet dirt. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3, and the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002. Scope of supply: four bags.
Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic,, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Suitable for Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001, SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 200 x 12
Application areas
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt