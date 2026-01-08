Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Battery
Vacuuming without limits: the battery powered WD 3 Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform includes versatile accessories for floor-based and hand-held use. Battery available separately.
The WD 3 Battery is just as functional as a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a cord, but it does not need to be plugged into the mains. Depending on the battery, the battery runtime is 15 to 30 minutes (battery not included in the scope of supply). The flexible battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner also has a robust and impact-resistant plastic container with a capacity of 17 litres, as well as a cartridge filter for easy vacuuming of dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. The flow-optimised suction hose and the smart clips floor nozzle with mixed insert help to ensure optimal dirt pick-up and guarantee perfect cleanliness. Another practical detail is the detachable handle, which makes it possible to attach accessories directly to the suction hose. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. The WD 3 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 36 V battery platform, batteries from other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 3 Battery.
Features and benefits
36 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices in the 36 V Battery Power platform.
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, from a gravel bed, for example.
floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Large transport rolls
- For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|300
|Suction Power (W)
|80
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 110
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 70 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 140 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 15 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|67
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|388 x 340 x 503
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)