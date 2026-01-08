G 180 Q Smart Control gun
G 180 Q Smart Control high-pressure gun for all Kärcher pressure washers in the Smart Control range: with LCD display and control keys for pressure and detergent.
Full control: Thanks to the +/– buttons on the G 180 Q Smart Control high-pressure gun, pressure levels and detergent dosage can be easily controlled at the touch of a button. To ensure that especially stubborn dirt is no problem, an additional boost mode can be activated via the spray gun to provide even more power. Apart from the control on the spray gun, the pressure settings can also be simply and conveniently transmitted to the spray gun via the Kärcher Home & Garden app. On the LCD display of the G 180 Q Smart Control, you have the settings in view at all times – whatever the weather. The spray gun including Quick Connect adapter is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the Smart Control range.
Features and benefits
+/- buttons on the handle
- For convenient control of the pressure setting and detergent concentration.
Pressure stage display on the LCD display
- Keep your settings in view at all times.
Boost mode
- In event of heavy dirt, the boost mode can be activated via the spray gun.
Operation via Kärcher Home & Garden app
- Pressure settings can be transmitted to the spray gun via the app.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|552 x 48 x 225