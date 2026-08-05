HEPA-14 filter for T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp

Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.

Meets the high safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas: Our highly effective HEPA 14 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 impresses with a separation degree of 99.995 percent and holds back even minute particles in the range of a few micrometres. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are reliably and almost completely absorbed and not released back into the ambient air.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai