Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 20 m, max. 120 bar

The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).

20 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
  • Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
  • Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 140
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Length (m) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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