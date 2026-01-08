High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 G Classic

Compact and mobile HD 6/15 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine and robust crankshaft pump. Ideally suited for municipalities, construction and handicraft.

The compact HD 6/15 G Classic is the ideal entry-level machine for starting out in the world of petrol-powered, mobile cold water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. Extremely easily transportable in a car, it can complete even more demanding cleaning tasks, for example on construction sites or in municipalities, with a working pressure of up to 150 bar, a robust crankshaft pump and a water volume of up to 600 litres per hour. The integrated petrol engine (EU STAGE V) allows autonomy from external power sources, air-filled wheels guarantee the required mobility in its place of use, and the ergonomic push handle and the practical accessory storage ensures user-friendly handling. The components, protected through thermo and safety valves, are easily accessible. The stable tubular steel frame of the HD 6/15 G Classic also reliably prevents damage resulting from external mechanical effects.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 600
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 150 / 15
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 200 / 20
Water inlet R 3/4″
Drive type Petrol
Motor type G200FA
Number of users at one time 1
Portability High
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 34.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 42.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 878 x 538 x 702

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Cage frame
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
