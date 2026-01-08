High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 G Classic
Compact and mobile HD 6/15 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine and robust crankshaft pump. Ideally suited for municipalities, construction and handicraft.
The compact HD 6/15 G Classic is the ideal entry-level machine for starting out in the world of petrol-powered, mobile cold water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. Extremely easily transportable in a car, it can complete even more demanding cleaning tasks, for example on construction sites or in municipalities, with a working pressure of up to 150 bar, a robust crankshaft pump and a water volume of up to 600 litres per hour. The integrated petrol engine (EU STAGE V) allows autonomy from external power sources, air-filled wheels guarantee the required mobility in its place of use, and the ergonomic push handle and the practical accessory storage ensures user-friendly handling. The components, protected through thermo and safety valves, are easily accessible. The stable tubular steel frame of the HD 6/15 G Classic also reliably prevents damage resulting from external mechanical effects.
Features and benefits
Independence
Outstanding mobility
Durable and robust
Storage possibility for accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|600
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Water inlet
|R 3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor type
|G200FA
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|34.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|42.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Cage frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons