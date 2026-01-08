The rotating pipe cleaning nozzle is perfect for the environmentally friendly, preventative maintenance cleaning of pipes, drains and downpipes. Its 360° cleaning system effectively removes deposits from the entire inside of the pipe. Blockages never even occur. The shape of the nozzle is optimised to ensure there are no ridges at the point where they connect to the high-pressure hose. This minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. Suitable for mounting on the pipe cleaning kits PC 20, PC 15 and PC 7.5 and for use with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7.