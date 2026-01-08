Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle
Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with 360° cleaning effect for the preventative maintenance cleaning of pipes, drains and downpipes. With R1/8" connection for fitting on the pipe cleaning hose.
The rotating pipe cleaning nozzle is perfect for the environmentally friendly, preventative maintenance cleaning of pipes, drains and downpipes. Its 360° cleaning system effectively removes deposits from the entire inside of the pipe. Blockages never even occur. The shape of the nozzle is optimised to ensure there are no ridges at the point where they connect to the high-pressure hose. This minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. Suitable for mounting on the pipe cleaning kits PC 20, PC 15 and PC 7.5 and for use with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7.
Features and benefits
Rotating high-pressure jets360° cleaning effect on the entire inside of the pipe. Preventative maintenance cleaning to prevent blockages.
Optimised nozzle shapeRidge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. Compact design for maximum freedom of movement.
Powerful cleaning with high pressureEffective and quick loosening of pipe blockages.
Made of durable brass and stainless steel
- Durable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|27 x 15 x 15