The practical and versatile pipe cleaning kit for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for effectively clearing blockages. The scope of supply includes two different nozzles, which can be changed quickly thanks to the screw connection. The jet nozzle has a powerful forward thrust with four high-pressure jets pointing backwards – ideal for downpipes and for removing blockages of solid matter. The rotating nozzle is used for preventive maintenance cleaning. Its 360° cleaning system effectively removes deposits from inside the pipe walls. This prevents blockages from forming in the first place. The shape of the nozzles is optimised to ensure there are no ridges at the point where they connect to the high-pressure hose. This minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe. The 15-metre, flexible quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding – for easy handling in angled pipe systems. The hose features kink protection and brass connections for a long service life. Suitable for application both in the home and in the outside area in combination with all Kärcher pressure washers of classes K 2 to K 7.