Scrubbing brush

The versatile scrubbing brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.

The scrubbing brush is ideal for quickly and thoroughly loosening and washing away stubborn dirt such as a sticky film of pollen on garden furniture or encrusted grime. Its combination of pressure jet and bristles ensures particularly powerful cleaning power, even for quick cleaning. Application areas include, for example, garden furniture, bicycles and other outdoor equipment. The brush is fitted directly on the trigger gun. With its anti-slip profile and ergonomic shape, the brush fits comfortably in the hand for safe and fatigue-free work. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The scrubbing brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.

Features and benefits
Scrubbing brush: Stable bristles and effective pressure jet
Stable bristles and effective pressure jet
Powerful and thorough removal of even the most stubborn dirt. The dirt is loosened and washed away directly.
Scrubbing brush: Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Comfortable and easy to grip for safe and fatigue-free work. Low weight makes work comfortable.
Scrubbing brush: Mountable on the trigger gun
Mountable on the trigger gun
One-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 169 x 53 x 21
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Flower tubs
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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