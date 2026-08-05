It's a good feeling when you see the water droplets drip off your freshly washed bicycle and everything shine like new again. It's less good when you get yourself wet when cleaning. To prevent this, a reliable splash guard is available for the outstanding Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 and all the successive models to specifically protect the user and their surroundings from an unwelcome shower. To ensure better orientation during cleaning, its surface is transparent. It can be rapidly and simply connected with the spray gun, and it is also possible to connect it to the existing flat or detail nozzle. After use, the flexible splash guard disappears as it can be folded together in four steps into the accessories box, for example, so that it is packed away tidily. This splash guard is not compatible with class K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.