Spray lance 600 mm

Spray lance in 600mm stainless steel, can be rotated 360º under pressure for professional high pressure washers. Compatible: All Kärcher professional pressure washer

Spray lances in various length versions, stainless steel with hand screw fitting. Ergonomically shaped handle bowls to ensure optimum handling and insulation. 360° rotatable under pressure.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Long lifetime.
  • Robust tubular steel frame.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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