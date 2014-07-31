Drilling, sweeping, vacuuming

Dust-free drilling

With the DDC 50 drill dust catcher from cleaning professionals Kärcher, drilling can be carried out without generating any dust. You will not require another person to help you and no additional accessories or devices, like a vacuum cleaner, are required. The DDC 50 can be used with any drill (max. drill diameter 10 mm) and allows you to work with either your right or left hand on all common interior wall surfaces.

This is how it works: