Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery Set

The powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power cordless leaf blower comes in a set with a battery and battery charger. It achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h while being perfectly balanced, allowing it to fit ergonomically in the hand.

The 18 V cordless leaf blower set from Kärcher supplies powerful performance for all jobs involving fallen leaves. The blower achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h while being perfectly balanced, allowing it to fit ergonomically in the hand. To enable leaves to be loosened and moved in a targeted manner, the leaf blower features a removable flat nozzle with scraper edge. An 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and a battery charger are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery Set: Blow tube
Blow tube
Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery Set: Detachable flat nozzle
Detachable flat nozzle
For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery Set: Integrated scraper edge
Integrated scraper edge
Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
  • Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
  • The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h) max. 210
Air flow rate (m³/h) 220
Speed regulation no
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 400 (2.5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 22 (2.5 Ah)
Battery charging time with standard charger (min) 300
Charging current (A) 0.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 975 x 170 x 305

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
  • Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
  • Blow tube
  • Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
