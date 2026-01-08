Battery leaf blower LBL 4 Battery
Powerful and mobile: the 36 V cordless leaf blower, complete with two-stage power control, achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h and fits ergonomically in the hand.
The 36 V cordless leaf blower, complete with two-stage power control, achieves a maximum air speed of 250 km/h. The leaf blower features a detachable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge which enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. The device fits ergonomically in the hand during use and is very well balanced.
Features and benefits
Blow tube
- Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Detachable flat nozzle
- For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Two-stage power control
- Maximum power or maximum runtime: The output can be adapted to individual requirements.
Integrated scraper edge
- Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
- Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
- The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Air speed (km/h)
|max. 250
|Air flow rate (m³/h)
|330
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Speeds
|2
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 550 (2.5 Ah) / max. 1100 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 15 (2.5 Ah) / max. 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blow tube
- Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge