Cleaning joints

Removing mould from joints

In rooms with a high level of humidity, mould can form easily, whereby it feels particularly at home on the rough, porous surface of joints. This is not only unsightly, but it can also have health consequences for allergy-sufferers and those with weakened immune systems. To remove the mould, you can use detergents that contain alcohol or rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol). To do this, the alcohol solution is worked into the joints with a brush or a cloth, and then it evaporates. This method does not usually remove the stains that are left, because alcohol does not contain any bleaching agents. If you want to thoroughly clean the joint, hydrogen peroxide is a tried-and-tested household remedy. A 3% solution is sufficient to effectively tackle mould spores. A soaked piece of kitchen roll can be placed onto the joint to extend the contact time. After half an hour, the solution must be rinsed away with sufficient water.

If the mould has already penetrated deep into the joint, the only solution is to replace the material. To avoid this, mould formation should be actively prevented. To do this, it really helps to regularly ventilate the room. If there are no windows, an exhaust fan may help with this. We also recommend squeegeeing all wet surfaces after using the shower, in order to quickly transport the moisture away.