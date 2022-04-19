Cleaning washbasins and taps: What to keep in mind

Most washbasins are made of ceramic, mineral cast or enamelled steel. Ceramic is particularly robust and easy to maintain, and enamelled steel is impact- and scratch-resistant. Yet mineral cast washbasins, particularly cheaper ones, are very likely to get scratched.

Regardless of the material, using too much detergent or scouring agent or scrubbing too vigorously with hard sponges may damage the surface of the washbasin. Be careful with taps, too – most bathroom fittings comprise a delicate brass core, which is only thinly nickel-plated or chrome-plated. If the shiny coating is damaged, the core will rust. Therefore, only use detergent sparingly, if at all – ideally, don't use it at all when cleaning taps. Finally, most dirt, such as toothpaste or cosmetics residue, can be removed with clean water. After that, dry the washbasin and taps with a soft cloth.