Thanks to battery operation, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery provides maximum freedom of movement, can be used without connection to mains power and is also extremely lightweight and compact. Depending on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery used (battery not included in the scope of supply), the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can run for 10 to 20 minutes. The WD 1 Compact Battery also has a robust seven-litre plastic container, as well as a cartridge filter for conveniently vacuuming dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Further equipment features: the flow-optimised suction hose and special accessories, such as the crevice and upholstery nozzles, contribute greatly to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness – not least when cleaning car interiors. Another practical detail is the flexible rubber band, which can be used to fix the suction hose perfectly in place. The WD 1 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V battery platform, batteries from other 18 V Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 1 Compact Battery.

Features and benefits
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: Compact, portable design
Compact, portable design
Individual and flexible use. Convenient to transport.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: Special cartridge filter
Special cartridge filter
For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
  • Ideal for interior car cleaning.
  • For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
  • For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Practical blower function
  • Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
  • Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical hose storage
  • Simple to secure the suction hose for transport using the rubber band.
Practical accessory storage
  • Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W) 250
Suction Power (W) 60
Vacuum (mbar) max. 85
Air flow (l/s) max. 22
Container capacity (l) 7
Container material Plastic
Colour component Device head Yellow Container Yellow
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) approx. 10 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah)
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 64
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 386 x 279 x 312

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 1.2 m
  • Suction hose material: Plastic
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: two-part

Equipment

  • Blower function
  • Accessory storage on the device
