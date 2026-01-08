Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery
Knows no bounds: the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform with special accessories for cleaning car interiors. Battery not included.
Thanks to battery operation, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery provides maximum freedom of movement, can be used without connection to mains power and is also extremely lightweight and compact. Depending on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery used (battery not included in the scope of supply), the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can run for 10 to 20 minutes. The WD 1 Compact Battery also has a robust seven-litre plastic container, as well as a cartridge filter for conveniently vacuuming dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Further equipment features: the flow-optimised suction hose and special accessories, such as the crevice and upholstery nozzles, contribute greatly to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness – not least when cleaning car interiors. Another practical detail is the flexible rubber band, which can be used to fix the suction hose perfectly in place. The WD 1 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V battery platform, batteries from other 18 V Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 1 Compact Battery.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Compact, portable designIndividual and flexible use. Convenient to transport.
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
- Ideal for interior car cleaning.
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical hose storage
- Simple to secure the suction hose for transport using the rubber band.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|250
|Suction Power (W)
|60
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 85
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 22
|Container capacity (l)
|7
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 10 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah)
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|386 x 279 x 312
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Cartridge filter: two-part
Equipment
- Blower function
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle interior
- Mobile homes
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Hobby room