Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery Set
Independent and versatile: the compact, battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery Set on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, including accessories for cleaning car interiors.
Want the full functionality of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner without having to rely on mains power? No problem for the battery entry-level wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery Set with its compact, portable design. The battery included in the set provides a run time of 10 minutes and uses Real Time Technology to show the battery status on the integrated LCD display at all times. A robust, shock-proof plastic container with a seven-litre capacity. Thanks to the cartridge filter, it's easy to vacuum up dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. A flow-optimised suction hose and the special accessories for cleaning car interiors, such as the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle, ensure that dirt is completely removed. Accessories can be conveniently tidied away when taking a break from work or for storage. Further equipment features: blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and practical accessory and hose storage with rubber band. Thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, the battery can also be used in other devices on this platform.
Features and benefits
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Compact, portable designIndividual and flexible use. Convenient to transport.
Special cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
- Ideal for interior car cleaning.
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical hose storage
- Simple to secure the suction hose for transport using the rubber band.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|250
|Suction Power (W)
|60
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 85
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 22
|Container capacity (l)
|7
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 10 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|386 x 279 x 312
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Cartridge filter: two-part
Equipment
- Intelligent display: integrated in the battery
- Blower function
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle interior
- Mobile homes
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Hobby room