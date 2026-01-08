Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic
The powerful WD 1s Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with stainless steel container is suitable for use in a wide range of application areas.
Compact but powerful: the WD 1s Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a device with 1,300 watts. It features a robust and impact-resistant 18-litre stainless steel container as standard and offers exceptional benefits: fast cleaning power and space-saving storage. The WD 1s Classic with two floor nozzles is suitable for vacuuming in and around the house, in basements and car interiors or for vacuuming up water spills. It has a fleece filter bag (included in the scope of supply) for vacuuming up dry dirt. The set also includes a universal clips floor nozzle for wet and dry vacuuming and a switchable floor nozzle for cleaning around the house. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Suitable for numerous uses
Practical blower function
18 l stainless steel dust container
Equipped with 2 floor nozzles
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|18
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|399 x 399 x 519
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Dry vacuum nozzle: Can be switched for carpet and hard floors
- Crevice nozzle
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels