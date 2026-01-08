Compact but powerful: the WD 1s Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a device with 1,300 watts. It features a robust and impact-resistant 18-litre stainless steel container as standard and offers exceptional benefits: fast cleaning power and space-saving storage. The WD 1s Classic with two floor nozzles is suitable for vacuuming in and around the house, in basements and car interiors or for vacuuming up water spills. It has a fleece filter bag (included in the scope of supply) for vacuuming up dry dirt. The set also includes a universal clips floor nozzle for wet and dry vacuuming and a switchable floor nozzle for cleaning around the house. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.