Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2
The powerful and energy-efficient WD 2 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner features a robust, shock-proof 12-litre plastic container and is the ideal entry-level device.
The compact WD 2 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: Powerful with a power consumption of only 1,000 watts. This practical entry-level device is equipped with an impact-resistant 12-litre plastic container and a foam filter. The newly developed clips floor nozzle with mixed insert ensures optimal dirt pick-up of all types of dirt. Additional equipment features of the WD 2 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner are the "Pull & Push" locking system, the ergonomic carrying handle and the practical cable and accessory storage.
Features and benefits
Optimally developed floor nozzle
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile use.
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|180
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 337 x 430
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: two-part
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper