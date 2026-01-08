Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2

The powerful and energy-efficient WD 2 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner features a robust, shock-proof 12-litre plastic container and is the ideal entry-level device.

The compact WD 2 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: Powerful with a power consumption of only 1,000 watts. This practical entry-level device is equipped with an impact-resistant 12-litre plastic container and a foam filter. The newly developed clips floor nozzle with mixed insert ensures optimal dirt pick-up of all types of dirt. Additional equipment features of the WD 2 multi-purpose vacuum cleaner are the "Pull & Push" locking system, the ergonomic carrying handle and the practical cable and accessory storage.

Features and benefits
Optimally developed floor nozzle
  • For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
Practical cord and accessories storage
  • Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
  • Flexible and versatile use.
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Suction Power (W) 180
Container capacity (l) 12
Container material Plastic
Power cable (m) 4
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 369 x 337 x 430

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.9 m
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: two-part
  • Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Cable hook
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Sturdy bumper
