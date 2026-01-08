Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8"

Tough and durable brass hose connector for 1/2"and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.

High-quality brass hose connector for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
High-quality brass hose connector
  • Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
  • For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 1/2'' and 5/8'' hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 48 x 36 x 36
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
