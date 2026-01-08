Brass hose repair connector 1/2", 5/8"

High-quality, tough brass hose repair connector for repairing damaged sections of hoses or connecting hoses with 1/2" and 5/8" internal diameter. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Made from brass
  • High-quality, durable material.
Hose connection
  • For connecting two hoses or for repairing damaged hoses.
For connecting hoses with mit 1/2" and 5/8 (2.645-102.0) 3/4" (2.645-103.0) inner diameter
  • Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 38 x 38 x 38
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
