Four-way tap connector
Four-way tap connector for taps with 1" thread and 3/4" thread reducer. For using up to four hoses simultaneously. Four separate infinite flow control options. Robust brass internal thread.
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the four-way tap connector for taps with 1" thread and 3/4" reducer. For using up to four hoses simultaneously. The four-way tap connector has four tap connectors with four separate infinite flow control options This high-quality universal connector with brass internal thread is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The robust brass internal thread with thread protection ensures easy connection. Tap connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
4 separate continuous regulators
- Permitts simultaneous supply to 4 hoses
Tap connection for taps with G1 thread and G3/4 reducer
Brass inner thread
- Robustness and durability
With 4 tap connections
- Permitts simultaneous supply to 4 hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4 + G1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|50 x 195 x 280
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Garden tools and equipment